Gerry Broome/AP
North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) shoots against Florida State forward Harrison Prieto (30) and guard Caleb Mills during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Love's 18, Tar Heels' blistering start sinks Seminoles 94-74
Posted at 4:51 PM, Feb 12, 2022
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 18 points and North Carolina used a dominating first half, including scoring the first 18 points of the game, to roll to a 94-74 win over Florida State.

Amando Bacot had his 19th double-double with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting and 14 rebounds for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina made 7 of 10 shots, including three 3s and a three-point play, while FSU missed its first nine shots with three turnovers before making a free throw at the 13:03 mark.

Cam’Ron Fletcher made Florida State’s first basket at 11:32, making the score 24-3. Fletcher scored 16 points with 10 rebounds.

