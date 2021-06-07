Lonni Alameda shares perspective of Florida State's Women's College World Series experience

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WTXL) — It was around 4 a.m Sunday morning that most of the Florida State softball team finally got back to their hotel rooms and got some well needed rest following their win over Oklahoma State. Only to have wake up a mere five hours later for Covid testing to prepare for their matchup with Alabama. It was trending topic all over social media. And in Sunday night’s post game press conference following their win over the Crimson Tide, FSU head coach Lonni Alameda says there’s a lot of room for improvement.

With the rise of the sport and the undeniable attention that it draws nationally, Alameda hopes that she can bring in a well-needed perspective and become a part of the change that needs to happen in order for the sport of fastpitch softball to continue thriving.

Had a chance to ask @Coach_Alameda tonight about her team's crazy last 48 hours...



Every single word here is spot on...it's a must listen!



Oh and the Noles are a win away from the #WCWS championship series despite it all@NCAAsoftball @NCAA @Seminoles @FSU_Softball @abc27 pic.twitter.com/VDoV82BGNg — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsWTXL) June 7, 2021

“We’ve got a really good game, these girls work really hard. I think from the viewership you see people love fastpitch softball. Sometimes when you’re playing until three or four in the morning and getting back up maybe we’re not getting the best game we can put on TV. And not the most for the kids when you’ve played 60 games in a season. So I don’t know having lived it now, i really want to be a part of bringing that discussion up," said Alameda.

"I know in our sport we’ll play until all hours, we’ll do whatever is needed because we’re a blue collar sport. But on the other side when we have something so great we’ve got to protect it and take care of it. That conversation has to start happening. And now that I lived it, I can help push that conversation along. But I’m really proud of the product we’re putting out there."

