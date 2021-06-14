Lonni Alameda puts wrap on season, proud of her team's fight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State head softball coach Lonni Alameda was almost speechless when asked what she would remember the most about this season when her team touched back down in Tallahassee after their Women's College World Series run.

Through every bump and turn that came their way FSU always seemed to find a way to hang around and make the best of every situation. The nickname ‘No Quit Noles’ given to them during their run at the Women’s College World Series now more than ever appears to be the perfect description of this team. When the going got tough, the Noles just kept going. And it’s that resilience, that Alameda will remember the most about her 2021 squad.

"The fight. I think the fight is probably the biggest thing. Halfway through the season, we were racking our brains at how we could do things differently. Did we do enough of this? Did we do enough team bonding? Did we do enough cuts and relays? When is it all going to come together? And then it came together," said Alameda.

"So I think there’s never been a quit mentality in the coaching staff or the team ever. But it instilled in me never to give up on anything. Never give up. You don’t know what the secret sauces are coming together and are going to blend and it's going to be pretty special. So that’s a big lesson," she added.