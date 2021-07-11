'Like they never missed a beat': Sam McGrew, Leroy Smith resurface old memories

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There’s nothing quite like getting a few former Florida State football players getting together to benefit the youth in the Tallahassee community. And it’s also a really special opportunity to hear old memories and stories resurface from their times playing together.

That’s exactly what former FSU linebacker Sam McGrew and cornerback Leroy Smith got to do at Friday’s 14th annual Ernie Sims Football, Cheerleading and Track camp. Both described that kind of moment as magical. Life has taken both McGrew and Smith in different directions after their time at Florida State. But when they reunite with one another, it’s like they never missed a beat.

“That’s the conversation most of the time. We’re normally picking at one another with some situations that happened. And we grew a lot," says McGrew. "So it’s wonderful,"

“Those guys were my linebackers. I knew they were going to make the tackle and I had to trust them. They had to trust me to cover. So when we come and do these camps it’s just like that all over again," Smith adds. "It's like we’re on the playing field again, but now coaching other kids.”

