Latson Gets Record-Breaking 10th ACC Rookie of the Week Award

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (SEMINOLES.COM) — Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson was awarded her record-breaking 10th ACC Rookie of the Week honor, announced by the conference on Monday.

The Miami, Fla., native eclipses the previous record held by Wake Forest’s Tracy Connor (1992-93) and Duke’s Elizabeth Williams (2011-12).

𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗥 💥@NiyaLatson wins her 10th ACC Rookie of the Week award this season! #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/AKXyZsuwaR — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) February 20, 2023

The ACC Player of the Year candidate has led the conference all season in scoring, currently at 22.07 points per game. She also ranks in the Top 10 in the conference in field goal percentage (sixth) and free throw percentage (second). She is arguably the most complete player in the league on both ends of the floor, leading the Seminoles with 49 steals this season.

In two wins last week vs. Syracuse and Georgia Tech, Latson averaged 25.0 points per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the floor. She generated her seventh 30-point game of the season vs. the Yellow Jackets with 31 points, and added 19 against Syracuse.

Latson also made more history last week, becoming the fourth Seminole to reach 600 points in a season and moving into second place in a single season with 162 made free throws.

Nationally, Latson ranks in the Top 10 in field goals made (sixth), free throws made (sixth), points per game (seventh) and total points scored (fifth).

Latson is averaging nearly four points per game more than the next-closest freshman in the country, which is Sacred Heart’s Ny’Ceara Pryor (18.3 points per game).

No. 23 Florida State finishes its regular season this week at Wake Forest on Thursday at 6 p.m. and then at Clemson on Sunday at 2 p.m.