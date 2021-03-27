Late runs lift No. 17 Florida State baseball over Wake Forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — No. 17 Florida State (12-6, 8-5 ACC) won its seventh consecutive game Friday, beating Wake Forest 2-1 in a pitcher’s duel at Dick Howser Stadium. Starting pitcher Parker Messick had 11 of FSU’s 18 strikeouts, while pinch-hitter Elijah Cabell singled in two runs in the seventh inning.

The Demon Deacons (6-9, 2-7) managed three hits and struck out 18 times, the second straight game FSU has K’d 18 batters.

Messick tied his career-high strikeouts, allowing three hits and a run in six innings. Chase Haney (3-0), Jonah Scolaro and Davis Hare struck out seven batters and did not allow a hit over the final three innings.

Messick also started as the designated hitter and was pinch-hit for in the seventh inning, with two runners on base and two outs. Cabell lined the fifth pitch from Hunter Furtado (0-2) off the third baseman, allowing Tyler Martin and Mat Nelson to score and give FSU the lead.

Wake Forest starting pitcher Ryan Cusick needed 107 pitches to strike out 12 batters in five innings. He had five of the Demon Deacons seven walks in the game.

Martin drew three walks in the game and improved his ACC-best on-base percentage to .563. Nelson and left fielder Wyatt Crowell each had two of the Noles’ five hits.

Wake Forest struck first with a double from Lucas Costello and an RBI single from Michael Turconi in the third inning. In the fifth, Adam Cecere tripled to lead off the inning, but Messick struck out Costello, forced a pop-up from leadoff hitter Pierce Bennett and struck out Turconi to end the inning and strand the runner. Messick’s 11 strikeouts tied his career-high and his earned run average dropped to 2.73.

After Messick walked Shane Muntz to start the seventh, Haney made his 119th appearance and struck out the next three batters. Haney and Scolaro combined for a perfect eighth inning.

Hare earned his second save of the season, working around a fielding error from third baseman Ryan Romano. All three outs in the ninth inning were three-pitch strikeouts.

Game two of the series is set for Saturday at 2:00 p.m. The Seminoles will throw Bryce Hubbart (3-2), who leads the ACC with a .139 batting average against.

OF NOTE

- Tyler Martin tied a career high with three walks. He has drawn 19 base on balls this season, most in the ACC, and has reached base in 31 of 32 career starts. His on-base percentage jumped to .563, also best in the league.

- Catcher Mat Nelson extended his career-high hitting streak to seven games.

- Left fielder Wyatt Crowell tied his career-high with two hits.

- FSU pitchers have struck out at least 18 batters in three games this year. Friday’s game vs. Wake Forest was the first time they have done it in nine innings.

