Watch
SportsCollege SportsFSU

Actions

Late Home Run Ends Florida State baseball's season

6-5-22 fsu bsbl.PNG
Auburn Athletics<br/>
6-5-22 fsu bsbl.PNG
Posted at 6:40 PM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 18:40:42-04

AUBURN, ALA. (Seminoles.com) — Fifth-year senior Jonah Scolaro allowed just one run and struck out a career high nine batters, but UCLA (40-23) got a ninth-inning home run to knock off Florida State (34-25) 2-1 Sunday in an elimination game at the Auburn Regional.

Scolaro was making his 120th career pitching appearance – fourth in FSU history – but just his third start. His nine strikeouts and 6.1 innings pitched were career highs, and the sole run allowed was a seventh inning home run to Kyle Karros.

After teams traded zeros through five innings, freshman Jaime Ferrer broke the scoreless tie with a solo home run in the sixth against Kelly Austin. Karros tied the game on the first pitch of the seventh inning.

Wyatt Crowell and Davis Hare (1-4) each threw 1.1 innings for the Seminoles, with Hare allowing a solo home run to Carson Yates in the ninth inning that proved to be the game winner.

James Tibbs singled to start the ninth against Alonzo Tredwell (4-1), but pinch runner Isaiah Perry made it only as far as second base before back-to-back strikeouts ended the game and Florida State’s season.

SCORING SUMMARY:

B6 | UCLA 0, FSU 1 Ferrer home run
T7 | UCLA 1, FSU 1 Karros home run
T9 | UCLA 2, FSU 1 Yates home run

OF NOTE:

  • Fifth-year senior Jonah Scolaro made his 120th career pitching appearance – fourth most in FSU history – and his third career start. He threw six scoreless innings before a home run in the seventh inning, the first earned run he has allowed over 13.1 innings in those three starts.
  • Scolaro set career-highs with 6.1 innings pitched, 9 strikeouts and 91 pitches.
  • Jaime Ferrer got FSU on the board with his ninth home run and leads FSU with 70 hits, the most for a Seminole freshman since DJ Stewart had 82 in 2013. Stewart is also the last Seminole to lead the team in hits.
  • Ferrer extended his hitting streak to 10 games, tying his career high and the longest active streak on the team. He has reached safely in 13 straight games.
  • Ferrer is the first Seminole since Taylor Walls in 2015 to start every game in their freshman season.
  • Tyler Martin singled in his first at-bat and has a five-game hitting streak in the NCAA Tournament. He has reached safely in 24 of his 26 games this season.
  • Brett Roberts singled and has a hit in his first three career NCAA Tournament games.
  • James Tibbs had two hits – his 12th multi-hit game of the season – and his fourth outfield assist (and second of the NCAA Tournament).
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming