Late Home Run Ends Florida State baseball's season

AUBURN, ALA. (Seminoles.com) — Fifth-year senior Jonah Scolaro allowed just one run and struck out a career high nine batters, but UCLA (40-23) got a ninth-inning home run to knock off Florida State (34-25) 2-1 Sunday in an elimination game at the Auburn Regional.

Scolaro was making his 120th career pitching appearance – fourth in FSU history – but just his third start. His nine strikeouts and 6.1 innings pitched were career highs, and the sole run allowed was a seventh inning home run to Kyle Karros.

After teams traded zeros through five innings, freshman Jaime Ferrer broke the scoreless tie with a solo home run in the sixth against Kelly Austin. Karros tied the game on the first pitch of the seventh inning.

Wyatt Crowell and Davis Hare (1-4) each threw 1.1 innings for the Seminoles, with Hare allowing a solo home run to Carson Yates in the ninth inning that proved to be the game winner.

James Tibbs singled to start the ninth against Alonzo Tredwell (4-1), but pinch runner Isaiah Perry made it only as far as second base before back-to-back strikeouts ended the game and Florida State’s season.

SCORING SUMMARY:

B6 | UCLA 0, FSU 1 Ferrer home run

T7 | UCLA 1, FSU 1 Karros home run

T9 | UCLA 2, FSU 1 Yates home run

OF NOTE: