Lacey, Ferrer Lead Noles Past NC State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — No. 8 Florida State (12-5, 3-1) started the series with NC State (10-7, 0-3) with a 13-5 win at Dick Howser Stadium on Saturday afternoon amid rain. Jaime Ferrer led the team with his second four-hit game of the season, and Ferrer and Logan Lacey both had four RBI as FSU won its third straight ACC game.

Parker Messick (3-1) pitched the first six innings with seven strikeouts before Conner Whittaker entered in relief. Jackson Baumeister closed out the final two innings with two strikeouts.

Florida State scored early and often, taking a 10-0 lead after three innings. The Seminoles hit six doubles in the contest, one shy of the season high, with two from Alex Toral and one each from Ferrer, AJ Shaver, Jordan Carrion and Colton Vincent. Toral and Ferrer are now tied for the team lead with eight doubles.

After RBI doubles from Toral, Vincent and Ferrer in the first two innings, Lacey added his team-high fifth home run of the season to make it 6-0 in the second inning. NC State starter David Harrison (2-2) allowed 10 runs – all earned – in 2.2 innings.

Ferrer, the freshman from Puerto Rico, earned his second four-hit game of the year and leads the team with 26 hits this season. He has both four-hit games this year for the Noles and leads the team with a .394 average and eight doubles. His four RBI were a career high.

The Wolfpack hit three home runs off Messick – two solo shots in the fourth inning and a three-run homer in the sixth. Messick threw a career-high 118 pitches in the contest.

After rain postponed Friday’s game, Saturday’s contest featured a 48-minute rain delay in the bottom of the seventh inning.

SCORING SUMMARY:

B1 | FSU 1, NCST 0 Toral doubled, Ferrer scored

B2 | FSU 2, NCST 0 Vincent doubled, Shaver scored

B2 | FSU 3, NCST 0 Ferrer doubled, Vincent scored

B2 | FSU 6, NCST 0 Lacey homered, Ferrer and Roberts scored

B3 | FSU 7, NCST 0 Carrion grounded out, Greene scored

B3 | FSU 9, NCST 0 Ferrer singled, Shaver scored; Vincent scored on fielding error

B3 | FSU 10, NCST 0 Lacey singled, Ferrer scored

T4 | FSU 10, NCST 1 Pilolli homered

T4 | FSU 10, NCST 2 Green homered

T6 | FSU 10, NCST 5 Green homered, Marcy and Pilolli scored

B7 | FSU 12, NCST 5 Ferrer singled, Greene and Carrion scored

B8 | FSU 13, NCST 5 Shaver sacrifice fly, Toral scored

UP NEXT:

Florida State and NC State will close out the weekend series with a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 12 p.m. LHP Bryce Hubbart will start the first game, followed by LHP Ross Dunn in the final match up.

OF NOTE:

Jaime Ferrer finished the game 4-for-5 and now has both of Florida State’s four-hit games this season (first was last weekend at Wake Forest). Ferrer leads FSU with 26 hits, a .394 average, eight doubles and five HBP.

Alex Toral doubled twice and Ferrer once. Both players lead FSU with eight on the season. Toral has reached safely in all 17 games this season, while Ferrer has a hit in 15 of 17 games.

Logan Lacey had two hits, including his 5th home run. Lacey's 11-game hitting streak is the longest for a Nole this year and a career-long.

Lacey threw out an NC State batter at second base, FSU's third outfield assist of the season.

Both Ferrer and Lacey recorded four RBI against the Wolfpack. The last time FSU had two players with four RBI was April 16, 2021 by Matheu Nelson and Tyler Martin.

AJ Shaver made his second career start, finishing 2-for-4. He scored the first two runs of his career and had his first extra-base hit and RBI.

Jackson Greene tied his career high with three walks.