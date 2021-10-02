Krikorian Earns 300th Win at FSU With 4-1 Win Over Clemson

(SEMINOLES) — CLEMSON, S.C. – The top-ranked Seminole Soccer team (11-0) wins their 14th straight ACC game, 10th straight road game and 21st straight regular-season game with a 4-1 win over Clemson (7-4). It also marked head coach Mark Krikorian’s 300th win at Florida State

The Garnet and Gold have also gone without a loss in the first 11 games of the season for the fourth time in program history and improves its road record to 44-15-8 since 2013.

For just the second time all season, the Seminoles let up the first goal of the game. It came in the third minute off of a Clemson corner kick that bounced off a Seminole into the goal.

The Seminoles were not down for long as they tied it up in the 18th minute on a goal from Kirsten Pavlisko, her third of the season. She made a run in from the right side of the box into some traffic on the border of the six-yard box. Pavlisko fended off three Clemson defenders to tie the game at one.

Less than five minutes later, FSU took the lead with a goal from Jenna Nighswonger. It was Nighswonger's third goal of the season as well and was assisted by Kristina Lynch and Beata Olsson. It was Nighswonger’s 10th point in just four games of ACC play.

Beata Olsson went off in the second half, scoring her seventh and eighth goals of the season just over a minute apart. In the 62nd minute, Olsson scored on assists from Jody Brown and Yujie Zhao. One minute and four seconds later Olsson scored on a cross from Gabby Carle.

Florida State is home next week for two games against Syracuse (October 7) and Miami (October 10).

