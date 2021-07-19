Watch
Koepka ties for sixth, Berger tied for eighth in The Open Championship

Posted at 8:31 PM, Jul 18, 2021
ROYAL ST. GEORGE'S GOLF CLUB, England — The Open Championship from the Royal Saint George Golf Club in England wrapped up earlier Sunday morning, crowning Collin Morikawa as the 2021 champion after shooting a 15 under this weekend.

But one of the biggest jumps on the leaderboards Sunday came from former Florida State golfer and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka. Shooting five under par on the final day to finish eight under and tied for sixth. Daniel Berger, not too far behind Koepka shooting a total seven under this weekend. Good enough to finish in a tie for eighth.

