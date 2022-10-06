Koenig’s Career Night Leads Noles in Five-Set Victory over Miami

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (SEMINOLES.COM) — With a great start and a phenomenal finish, the Florida State volleyball team (11-5, 3-2) defeated rival Miami (9-6, 2-3) in five sets (26-24, 25-22, 20-25, 24-26, 15-10) at home in Tully Gymnasium on Wednesday night. The Seminoles snapped a three-game losing streak to the Hurricanes that dated back to 2020.

Florida State got off to a hot start scoring the first seven points of the match. The Noles would continue to dominate to take a 21-12 lead, but Miami stormed back. The Seminoles responded and Audrey Koenig sealed the deal to put the Seminoles on top 26-24.

Down 21-16 in set two, the Seminoles took nine out of the last 10 points to stun the Hurricanes. Emma Clothier had back-to-back ace serves to give the Noles a 2-0 match lead.

Miami did not go down lightly as they took sets three and four setting up an exciting fifth set in this rivalry match.

Miami jumped out to a 7-4 lead in set five, but the Noles stormed back with a 4-0 run of its own. The Noles would control the rest of the set, and Sydney Conley put down the final kill to give the Noles their second straight five-set victory.

Koenig had a career night tallying a career best 22 kills. Setter Andjelija Draskovic tallied 31 assists, while Melanie Cuervo enjoyed her second game of the year at setter and recorded 17 assists. Emery Dupes, Koenig, and Draskovic, and Alejandra Perez were essential to the Seminoles defense Wednesday night, totaling 60 digs altogether.

Florida State will face off against Duke inside Tully Gym Friday night at 6:30 p.m. The Seminoles can be watched live on ACCNX.

