Kenny Dillingham: 'Milton has raised the bar in the quarterback room'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mike Norvell's goal this offseason was to bring in experienced guys into this Florida State football program. He did that, as seven transfer were on campus this spring, bringing maturity, talent, and wisdom into their position groups.

McKenzie Milton is one of those guys. He's a quarterback transfer from UCF. In talking with offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham this week, he said Milton has raised the bar in the quarterback room. He added everyone has benefited from Milton's knowledge. The quarterback battle is going to be a good one come fall, and the guys know what's at stake.

"Now it's on them. That entire quarterback room, it's on them," said offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. "Those guys know the system. They know how to self-correct themselves. They know when a throw feels good and why it shouldn't feel good for the most part. Now it's on them to see who prepares the next three months."

Dillingham said their job as a coaching staff is to put the best players on the field. Could there be more than one quarterback on the field at a time? He's not ruling it out.