Jermaine Johnson establishes foundation for rebuild after just 1 season at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Jermaine Johnson’s time at Florida State may have been brief but make no mistakes, in just one year as a member of the Seminole football program there’s no question that the future of FSU football is heading in the right direction. And Johnson is a big reason why.

Finishing the 2021 season with 70 total tackles, 18 for a loss and 12 sacks will stamp his place among some of the best to put on the Garnet and Gold. But what separates Jermaine into a class of his own is something head coach Mike Norvell talked extensively about following Saturday’s game. Norvell made it clear from day one that he had to become the leader that could turn things around for the future of Florida State. Johnson accepted the challenge of becoming part of a team in rebuild mode and helped turn the vision of a football team on the right track into a reality. All in just one season in Tallahassee.

“He impacted the future of Florida State football. Because he chose here to come here and establish a foundation. When he came through the door I told him we needed him to be an example of what a leader should look like," says Norvell. "He’ll be remembered at Florida State for a long, long time because of what he did in this one season. And it shows what can be accomplished. I’m forever grateful for him.``

“I believe it was Bobby Bowden who once said when you’re rebuilding a program you lose by a lot and you lose by a little. And you win by a little and win by a lot," Jermaine Johnson said. "I love this university, and Tallahassee. I love this program. I’ll definitely be back. Some of the most fun I ever had in my life was playing at Florida State.”