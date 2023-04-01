Jammie Robinson shows out on Pro Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team hosted their annual Pro Day Friday, a day that saw ten now former Seminoles showcase their skills in front of more than 40 scouts from the NFL and CFL.

One former Nole that put on a show was Jammie Robinson, who might just be one of the best safeties in this upcoming draft class. Robinson ran through drills with a goal of showcasing some of his game speed, and he shared with us just some of his thoughts a month out from the NFL draft.

"My main thing was to always stand out," he said. "I love the game of football and this was always a dream for me to get around the best of the best. Being able to produce and be able to stand out, and honestly that was my whole goal, was to just go out there and be able stand out I meant. I'm just really ready to live it out and just see what I've got."

The 2023 NFL Draft starts on April 27th.