Hule leads Florida State women's tennis past Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Florida State women’s tennis senior Petra Hule earned another straight-set win to give the 41st-ranked Seminoles their fourth and final point as they defeated Louisville, 4-1, on the road on Friday evening.

Ranked No. 6 nationally in singles, Hule battled in the first set but cruised in the second to defeat Louisville’s Rhea Verma, 7-6, 6-2. Hule improved to 17-1 overall in singles competition this year, playing in the No. 1 spot every match.

Vic Allen was the first Seminole to finish in singles play, defeating Chelsea Sawyer, 6-4, 1-0, after Sawyer was forced to retire in the match. Allen is now 8-7 overall and 6-5 in the No. 2 singles position this year.

No. 113th-ranked Anna Arkadianou put FSU ahead for good when she defeated Louisville’s Sasha Gorchanyuk, 6-4, 6-2, in No. 3 singles. Arkadianou climbs to 10-7 overall in singles play.

Kianah Motosono had a key win for FSU out of the No. 5 position, winning 6-4, 6-2, vs. Tyra Richardson to win her second consecutive match. Motosono was FSU’s third win of the match to set up Hule’s clincher.

Lesedi Jacobs and Olympe Lancelot battled vs. their opponents with both players tied in third-set tie-breakers before Hule sealed the match.

The Seminoles continue one of their best stretches of play this year, winning four of their last five matches which includes a 4-2 win over No. 10 Duke on March 25.

The Seminoles turn their attention to an important road match at No. 44 Notre Dame on Sunday morning at 11 a.m.

It is FSU’s regular-season road finale before returning to Tallahassee on Easter weekend to host No. 74 Boston College on Friday, April 15, and No. 71 Syracuse on Sunday, April 17.