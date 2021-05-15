Hubbart Leads Noles in Opening 8-3 Win vs. Clemson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (SEMINOLES.COM) — Freshman Bryce Hubbart, making his first series-opening start of the year, threw 6.0 innings and allowed just one run in Florida State’s 8-3 win over Clemson Friday at Dick Howser Stadium. Logan Lacey led the Seminoles (27-18, 18-13 ACC) at the plate with two doubles and three RBI, while Hubbart shut down Clemson (23-22, 15-16) after the Tigers scored a first-inning run.

Hubbart improved to 6-4 on the year, striking out seven Clemson batters over six innings. The freshman hit Clemson’s first batter of the game and the Tigers took a 1-0 lead on a Caden Grice single.

After the first inning, Hubbart settled in and allowed just three more hits. He threw 104 pitches and left after striking out Davis Sharpe looking to end the sixth inning.

FSU took the lead in the third inning on Lacey’s first double of the game that scored Nander De Sedas. Jackson Greene also scored on the play when Kier Meredith bobbled the ball in left field.

Mack Anglin (2-4) allowed four runs in 6.0 innings for Clemson.

Sam Hall hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning that brought the Tigers within 4-3, but Clayton Kwiatkowski stranded a runner on third base to end the frame. Jack Anderson earned his fourth save of the year with two perfect innings.

The Noles tacked on four insurance runs in the eighth inning against the Tigers bullpen. Nico Baldor scored on a passed ball before back-to-back doubles from Lacey and Mat Nelson provided the final margin.

The Seminoles and Tigers will play game two of the series Saturday at 2:00 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

SCORING SUMMARY:

T1 | CU 1, FSU 0 Grice RBI single, Hall scored; Parker advanced to secondB3 | CU 1, FSU 2 Lacey double, De Sedas scored; Greene scored on the error by MeredithB3 | CU 1, FSU 3 R. Martin single, Lacey scoredB6 | CU 1, FSU 4 Baldor single, Cabell scored; Crowell advanced to thirdT7 | CU 3, FSU 4 Hall home run, Hawkins scoredB8 | CU 3, FSU 5 Baldor scored on a passed ball; De Sedas advanced to third, T. Martin advanced to secondB8 | CU 3, FSU 7 Lacey double, De Sedas & T. Martin scoredB8 | CU 3, FSU 8 Nelson double, Lacey scored

OF NOTE:

Bryce Hubbart made his 11 th start of the season, but his first to start a series. The redshirt freshman pitched six innings, with four hits and one run allowed. He struck out seven batters. His six wins tie Parker Messick for the team lead and he lowered his season ERA to 3.11.

start of the season, but his first to start a series. The redshirt freshman pitched six innings, with four hits and one run allowed. He struck out seven batters. His six wins tie Parker Messick for the team lead and he lowered his season ERA to 3.11. Logan Lacey had two doubles and three RBI Friday night. His two doubles tie a career high and he has 11 on the season. Lacey has a five-game hitting streak.

Mat Nelson followed Lacey’s second double with his 13 th of the year, most on the team. Nelson now has 59 RBI on the season and has reached safely in 16 straight games.

of the year, most on the team. Nelson now has 59 RBI on the season and has reached safely in 16 straight games. Tyler Martin drew his 40 th and 41 st walks of the season, which leads the ACC. He has reached base in 55 of his 59 career starts.

and 41 walks of the season, which leads the ACC. He has reached base in 55 of his 59 career starts. Elijah Cabell walked and has reached base safely in 32 of the past 33 games.

Pitcher Chase Haney made the 137 th appearance of his career, the most in Florida State history. He broke a tie with Kevin Lynch, who held the school record with 136 since 2005.

appearance of his career, the most in Florida State history. He broke a tie with Kevin Lynch, who held the school record with 136 since 2005. Jack Anderson earned his team-high fourth save of the year. All four saves have come over his last five outings.

