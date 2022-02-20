Hubbart K’s 13, Toral Homers in Florida State baseball's 13-2 Win vs. JMU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — No. 11 Florida State (2-0) claimed an afternoon 13-2 win over James Madison (0-2) to lock in the weekend series win. Bryce Hubbart (1-0) earned the win with a new career-high 13 strikeouts while the Seminole offense pulled away with five runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.

Hubbart, from Windermere, Florida, was dominant all afternoon, allowing just two hits and no walks. He struck out the side in the first, second and fifth innings and threw just 75 pitches. FSU’s five-run fifth inning extended the Noles lead to 7-0 and ended Hubbart’s outing.

Hubbart’s 13 strikeouts are the most for a Seminole since Conor Grady also notched 13 against Troy in 2021. Eight of Hubbart’s strikeouts against the Dukes came against the first nine batters.

Trailing just 2-0, James Madison called on its bullpen in the fifth inning and the Seminoles were able to take advantage. FSU’s first six batters of the inning reached base, and the five-run frame was highlighted by Alex Toral’s grand slam to score Logan Lacey, Reese Albert and Jackson Greene. Toral’s home run was his first as a Seminole. He finished with a double, home run and five RBI.

Freshman Conner Whittaker made his first collegiate appearance on the mound in relief of Hubbart for one inning and struck out one. Dylan Simmons and Joe Charles entered for one inning with two strikeouts each before Kyle McMullen closed it out. A day after striking out 18 JMU hitters, the pitching staff topped that with 19 Saturday and allowed just one walk.

There were many new faces for the Noles on Saturday including a first career start for AJ Shaver, while Brock Mathis and Charles both made their first appearances for FSU after transferring from Oklahoma State and North Carolina, respectively. Connor Moore, Mayes White, Cade Bush, and Sebastian Jimenez also played their first collegiate games.

Albert finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI after coming off the bench in the fifth inning. Lacey and Greene both added two hits, while Greene tied a career high with three runs scored.

Shortstop Treyton Rank doubled for his first career hit. Jimenez doubled and Mathis singled in the eighth inning to cap the scoring. It was both players first plate appearance as Seminoles.

SCORING SUMMARY:

B3 | FSU 1, JMU 0 Lacey singled up the middle, scoring Greene

B3 | FSU 2, JMU 0 Toral reached on fielding error, scoring Perry

B5 | FSU 3, JMU 0 Albert singled to right center, scoring Rank

B5 | FSU 7, JMU 0 Toral homered to right center, scoring Lacey, Albert, and Greene

B6 | FSU 8, JMU 0 Albert doubled down the right field line, scoring Rank

B6 | FSU 9, JMU 0 Lacey singled to left field, scoring Greene

B6 | FSU 10, JMU 0 Roberts flied out to center field, scoring Albert

B6 | FSU 11, JMU 0 Ferrer doubled down the left field line, scoring Lacey

B6 | FSU 12, JMU 0 Tibbs doubled to right field, scoring Ferrer

T7 | FSU 12, JMU 2 Bell homered to right field, scoring Dooley

B8 | FSU 13, JMU 2 Mathis singled to left field, scoring Jimenez

UP NEXT:

Florida State will close out the series against James Madison on Sunday at 1 p.m. LHP Ross Dunn will start on the mound for the Seminoles, and RHP Joe Vogatsky will pitch for the Dukes.

