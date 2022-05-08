Hubbart Dominant in Florida State Baseball's Series-Clinching Win

BRIGHTON, MASS. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State (28-17, 13-11) won its second road series of the year with an 8-1 win over Boston College (19-30, 5-22) Sunday afternoon at Harrington Athletics Village. The Noles have won all nine road series against the Eagles since BC joined the ACC for the 2006 season.

Bryce Hubbart (7-1) allowed just one hit and hit a batter in 7.0 innings, with 11 strikeouts. Both of Boston College’s runners against Hubbart came in the second inning, on a leadoff double and a hit batter. Hubbart rallied to force a fly out and struck out Sam McNulty looking to keep BC off the board.

After the hit batter, Hubbart retired the final 17 batters he faced before Dylan Simmons worked a perfect eighth inning and ran that streak to 20 batters.

The Seminoles scored all eight runs in the first three innings, highlighted a six-run third. FSU sent 11 batters to the plate, with six hits, a walk and a hit batter in the frame.

Florida State had eight consecutive batters reach base in the third – James Tibbs was hit by a pitch, followed by singles from Jaime Ferrer, Reese Albert, Brett Roberts, Alex Toral and Jackson Greene. After Colton Vincent walked, Tyler Martin singled to make the score 7-0. Jordan Carrion followed with a sacrifice fly for what proved to be FSU’s final run of the game.

Roberts led the Seminoles at the plate, tying a season high with three hits.

Boston College hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to avoid the shutout.

SCORING SUMMARY:

T1 | FSU 1, BC 0 Tibbs reached on a fielder’s choice, Carrion scored

T2 | FSU 2, BC 0 Vincent grounded into double play, Roberts scored

T3 | FSU 3, BC 0 Roberts singled, Tibbs scored

T3 | FSU 5, BC 0 Toral singled, Ferrer and Albert scored

T3 | FSU 6, BC 0 Greene singled, Roberts scored

T3 | FSU 7, BC 0 Martin singled, Toral scored

T3 | FSU 8, BC 0 Carrion sacrifice fly, Greene scored

B9 | FSU 8, BC 1 Jimenez home run

UP NEXT:

Florida State plays a doubleheader Tuesday against Jacksonville beginning at 4:00 p.m. Both games will be 7-innings, with a 45-minute break between games. Both games will stream on ACC Network Extra.

OF NOTE: