Howell Named MAC Hermann Award Finalist

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (SEMINOLES.COM) — The good news continues to come in for the Seminoles after winning a national title on Monday, Jaelin Howell has been named a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist as announced by the United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club on Wednesday.

Howell marks the fifth MAC Hermann Trophy finalists in school history, joining Mami Yamaguchi, Dagny Brynjarsdottir, Malia Berkey and herself from last season. Yamaguchi took home the award in 2007 and Howell became the second Seminole to win the MAC Hermann Award a season ago.

Howell, the reigning MAC Hermann Trophy winner, was named a First Team All-American after playing in all 25 games this season, starting in 23 of them at the holding midfielder position. She earned her second national championship on Monday as she made her third appearance in the national championship game in four years. Jaelin has helped anchor a backline that recorded 14 shutouts in 25games and only allowed 13 goals all season. Howell also made her presence known on the offensive end as she scored three goals to go with four assists. She scored the game-winner in the semifinals against Rutgers in the 71st minute. Howell was named the ACC’s Midfielder of the Year for the second straight season and to the All-ACC First Team.

The MAC Hermann Trophy, the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer, has been awarded annually since 1967. This year’s winners will be announced on Jan. 7, 2022 at the MAC Hermann Trophy Banquet at the historic Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.\

