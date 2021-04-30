Houston native Marvin Wilson says family has some "favorites" for him to land in NFL Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As day two of the NFL Draft rolls on Friday night, Florida State fans are still waiting for the first Seminole to have their name called. Without a doubt cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is projected as the first to go off the boards in the second round.

After that, we very well could see a healthy dose of former FSU players beginning their next chapter in the NFL. Among them is Marvin Wilson who has fielded calls from just about every team in the league. Wilson will fit any defensive scheme he becomes a part of but the Houston native has some family who definitely isn’t afraid to voice their opinion on where they want to see him land.

“Yea my family has definitely been in my ear. Some definitely want me to go to the (New Orleans) Saints, some want me to go to the (Dallas) Cowboys. Being in that area you know how those two teams are very big," said Wilson. "So i hear it all the time. But my mom she doesn’t care where I go, my mom specifically just wants me to go to where whichever team takes me.”

The 2nd through 3rd rounds will start at 7 p.m. on ABC 27