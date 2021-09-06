Hometown Seminoles appreciate the chance to play for Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — To have love for your hometown is one thing, but to suit up for a team you grew up watching is another. Florida State has several athletes from the Big Bend and South Georgia on their roster, from Tallahassee to Madison and Valdosta to Moultire, these guys are proud to represent the Garnet and Gold for their hometowns.

"I love my hometown of Tallahassee. Being born and raised here, I love the weather, I love the people, I love Florida State and the atmosphere."

For Cortez Andrews, his journey started at Godby High School.

"Everyday is a new day for me, never look at the past," he said. He signed with Maryland out of high school, but decided to transfer in December. Now, he's back home.

"7 on 7 with Tight Action," said Amari Gainer of how long he's known and played football with Andrews. "We played together. It was funny, he was at safety though."

Amari Gainer, a Chiles High grad, and former 7 on 7 teammate, of Cortez.

"It felt awesome having him join the linebacker core and being able to talk, being able to communicate on the and already having that background with him," he said.

A background forged in the 850, and a sense of pride to represent it.

"I'm right from around here," said Travis Jay. "It's a must I put on and show them what I can do."

Jay, is from Greenville, and a two time state champion at Madison County High School.

"That's why I came here to Florida State to show them what I can do and show my hometown I'm here to stay and put on for them," he said.

"Anytime I get to put on the uniform, it's a sense of pride and a sense of urgency, a sense of intensity the way I go about my work," added Gainer.

Work that for those that grew up under the shadow of Doak.

"Growing up as a kid, hearing the sound, hearing the stadium, it's been great," added Andrews. "I love being home with my family, and I love this coaching staff."

There's no where else, they'd rather be.

