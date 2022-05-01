Home Runs Push Noles to Series Win vs. No. 7 TCU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State hit three home runs and got a superb pitching performance out of the bullpen from Wyatt Crowell to beat No. 7 TCU 7-3 Saturday night at Dick Howser Stadium. The win was FSU’s seventh in a row against Top 25 opponents and improves the Seminoles to 26-15, while the Horned Frogs fall to 27-16.

Crowell (4-0) allowed just one ninth-inning hit over 4.2 scoreless innings in relief of Carson Montgomery. After setting a career high with six strikeouts in his last outing against Clemson, he matched that number Saturday night. Crowell entered with runners on second and third and one out in the fifth inning, but struck out both batters to escape the jam.

After TCU took a 3-0 lead after four innings, the Seminole bats came alive. The Noles tied the game in the bottom of the fifth on back-to-back home runs from Brett Roberts and James Tibbs to chase Marcelo Perez from the game.

In the seventh, Luke Savage (1-1) walked Roberts before Austin Krob entered and allowed back-to-back singles to Jaime Ferrer and Reese Albert. Albert’s RBI single gave FSU the lead.

Logan Lacey hit a two-out, three-run home run to add to the Seminoles lead.

SCORING SUMMARY:

T2 | TCU 1, FSU 0 Byrne singled, Goodloe scored

T4 | TCU 3, FSU 0 Brown home run, Rodgers scored

🍁 | TCU 3, FSU 2 Roberts home run, Carrion scored

🍁 | TCU 3, FSU 3 Tibbs home run

B7 | TCU 3, FSU 4 Albert singled, Roberts scored

B7 | TCU 3, FSU 7 Lacey home run, Ferrer & Lacey scored

UP NEXT:

The series finale between FSU and TCU is Sunday at 12:00 p.m. and will stream on ACC Network Extra. LHP Bryce Hubbart (6-1) throws for the Seminoles, while TCU will counter with RHP Brett Walker (4-2).

OF NOTE: