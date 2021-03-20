Home is where the heart is for Florida State's RayQuan Evans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Life has been lived above the rim for Florida State senior RayQuan Evans. It’s been that way every step of his basketball journey. Before Florida State, Evans was a star at North Idaho College. But he’ll be the first to tell you none of that was possible without his start in Billings, Mont.

“My mom tells me all the time about so and so asked about you. It’s just a great feeling knowing I have that support and I can represent for the people in Montana," says Evans.

As the Coronavirus pandemic ripped through communities all across the nation, among those hit the hardest were Native-American reservations. Being a member of the Crow Tribe put this pandemic in a whole new perspective for RayQuan.

“Yea it got difficult at some points, you never want to be away from your family and loved ones when times are going wrong," he adds. "But because of the amount of love I have for my family and the amount of love they have for me, they just told me they’ll take care of everything at home and I just have to focus on what I have in front of me and not mess up this opportunity.”

So with the hours ticking down before Florida State takes the court against UNC Greensboro in the NCAA Tournament, Evans will be front and center on the national stage. A moment that has been earned through hard work and determination.

“To be able to set an example for everyone back home and to continue to have that support system motivates me and makes me more hungry just knowing that whether I win or lose people got to watch me in this environment.”