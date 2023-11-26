High hopes

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Positivity was the vibe, Saturday, as Seminole fans prepared to watch the 'Noles and Florida Gators meet up for their 67th "Sunshine Showdown."

With Starting Quarterback, Jordan Travis, out for the year due to injury, Valdosta native, Tate Rodemaker, stepped into the role.

I spent the day talking with fans to see how they were feeling about the big change.

"We're staying positive… Tate's got us. Tate's got us," Charlotte told me. I met up with her and her friends, Maya and Lexi, in Collegetown early Saturday afternoon.

The positivity was needed in the Florida State community after Travis suffered a lower-leg injury during his senior night game against Northern Alabama.

"I was at the game so I was heartbroken for him, I know that was his last [home] game," Charlotte told me. "He was really hyped for it; the whole team was."

Now the Seminoles move to a new play-caller. Valdosta native and redshirt junior, Tate Rodemaker.

"I'm confident still… we're Noles," said Seminole fan, Nahdeem Alibeyel. He told me Rodemaker's style of play keeps Alibeyel's hopes up for his team. "He bought in, he stayed… he didn't jump ship like the transfer portal; usually people do. It's going to be pretty awesome, I'm excited to see it."

Saturday's game marks Rodemaker's first Sunshine Showdown start against the Florida Gators.

Win or lose, the Seminoles will have to battle it out again on December 2nd, against the ninth-raked Louisville Cardinals, for a chance at the ACC Championship. That's something that keeps Seminole fans like Charlotte engaged.

"The energy FSU has had this season has been amazing, it's been so fun," she says.

