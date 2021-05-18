Watch
SportsCollege SportsFSU

Actions

Heartbreak: Florida State Soccer falls in national title game to Santa Clara

Seminoles falls in penalty kicks to Broncos
items.[0].image.alt
Florida State Athletics
FSU SOCCER
Posted at 8:47 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 20:47:04-04

CARY, NC. — The number one ranked Florida State Soccer team loses to 11-seeded Santa Clara in the NCAA Division I National Championship in 4-1 in a penalty kick shootout.

The Noles struck first after a scoreless first half midway through the second on a goal from Jenna Nighswonger to make it 1-0. Santa Clara struck gold on an equalizer with just under seven minutes left in the game.

From there two scoreless overtimes led to FSU's third consecutive penalty kick shootout. Florida State would fall 4-1 in the shootout making Santa Clara the 2021 national champions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project