TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Link Jarrett is the new head coach of the Florida State baseball team, his Alma mater, but before he was a Florida State Seminole, he was a Florida High Demon.

It's where he got his start on the diamond, and where his coaches figured out pretty quick that he was going to do big things long after his playing days were over.

"Coach Hollenbeck said hey, your middle infielder is playing soccer. He goes what?!"

Former Florida High head baseball coach Jeff Hogan can't help but laugh when remembering a moment with a young Jarrett.

"I just remember a little round guy coming into the program," laughed Hollenbeck.

"I wanted to say, hey Link, you're not very big, but you're slow," added Hogan. "I didn't know exactly how to say that to him without hurting his feelings, so I just said it. He became a baseball player."

It's a decision that's put Jarrett on top of college baseball. He's a two time National Coach of the Year, and now the head coach of the Florida State Seminoles.

"Two guys that came through my program, in the 13 years I was there, that I went to and said look, I don't say this very often, but you need to stay in the game," said Hogan. "You need to coach."

"It was one of those things that you saw," said Hollenbeck. "He led by example on and off the field and he was a true leader and a hard worker."

A hard worker that blossomed from nearly giving up the game, to becoming the go to guy.

"He did all the things that you do to win," said Hogan. "If you watch Notre Dame play, they play like he did."

It's that spirit that's still used to inspire Florida High athletes today.

"Link is one of those guys that was instrumental in state championship games and trips to the final four," said Hollenbeck. "They actually see Link Jarrett that's been talked about. That's huge for your program and trying to have someone set the example these kids can follow."

"He was extremely confident without being cocky," added Hogan. "He had the respect of all the players, and he relayed it to them. Nobody better."

For Florida High, and now, as head coach of the Florida State Seminoles. Jarrett will be formally introduced as Florida State's head baseball coach Monday at 10:30 a.m.