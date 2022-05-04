Hatters shut out Seminoles in baseball matchup

DELAND, Fla. — Florida State (26-16) fell 6-0 Tuesday night to Stetson (21-23) at Melching Field in DeLand, Florida.

Stetson scored three unearned runs in the second inning to take the early lead. With two outs, Ross Dunn (1-4) hit Yohann Dessureault and Christian Pregent reached on an error before Andrew Estrella’s first career home run.

The Hatters loaded the bases in the fourth inning when Conner Whittaker entered with no outs. Whittaker struck out the first two batters before a full-count walk plated another run.

In the fifth, a two-out triple from Dessureault made the score 5-0. Another unearned run scored on a throwing error in the eighth.

Offensively, FSU was held to just six baserunners – two hits and four base on balls.

Up next, FSU travels north to Boston College to play the Eagles in an Atlantic Coast Conference three-game series beginning Friday.