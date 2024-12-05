Haggins' role with Florida State football to change for the upcoming season

For the 2025 season, Haggins will only serve as associate head coach. He previously also held the title of defensive tackles coach.

FSU says the transition will help Haggins focus on having an impact on the entire program.

Haggins has been with Florida State as a position coach for 31 years.

FULL NEWS RELEASE:

After 31 years as a position coach at Florida State, Odell Haggins’ role with the FSU football staff is evolving for the 2025 season, it was announced Thursday.

Haggins, who has been the associate head coach and defensive tackles coach since 2014, will remain the associate head coach while taking a new role with a focus on impacting the entire program.

“Odell Haggins is one of the great all-time Seminoles, and I’m excited as he transitions into his exclusive role of associate head coach,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “He will continue to be an active member of our staff. Odell will play an integral part in maintaining the standard of play here at Florida State by pouring into the development and relationships with our players and the cohesiveness of our staff in this new leadership role.”

Haggins has helped FSU post a 279-113-1 (.713) record with 14 ACC titles and two national championships in his time on staff. In recognition of his many accomplishments at Florida State, he was inducted into the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2018 and the Polk County Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.

“I appreciate Coach Norvell and what he has meant to this program and school that I love so much,” Haggins said. “I have learned from some of the greatest coaches in the history of college football, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to use my knowledge and experiences to support what Coach Norvell is doing. I’m excited for this change in responsibilities and looking forward to working alongside our new coaches.”

Haggins twice served as interim head coach for the Seminoles and has a career record of 4-2 in that role. He led Florida State to bowl eligibility in both tenures as an interim head coach, taking over for the first time on Dec. 1, 2017, and defeating ULM 42-10 the next day as FSU clinched bowl eligibility for an NCAA-record 36th straight year. He then directed a 42-13 win over Southern Miss in the Independence Bowl to finish FSU’s 41st consecutive winning season. He was named interim head coach again on Nov. 3, 2019, and led the Seminoles to wins over Boston College and Alabama State to return FSU to bowl eligibility.

Haggins has repeatedly developed future NFL pros while at Florida State. He coached 21 defensive linemen selected in the NFL Draft, including first-round selections Brodrick Bunkley in 2006, Travis Johnson in 2005, Corey Simon in 2000 and Andre Wadsworth in 1998. Wadsworth was the No. 3 overall pick and remained the highest-drafted player in FSU history until 2015 when Jameis Winston was selected No. 1 overall. Haggins also coached second-round picks Braden Fiske, Eddie Goldman and Timmy Jernigan in addition to Pro Bowler Darnell Dockett as well as Larry Smith, Andre Fluellen, Jerry Johnson, Julian Pittman and Letroy Guion.

Haggins played in Tallahassee on the front end of Florida State’s dynasty years, starring at nose guard for the Seminoles. FSU posted a 39-8-1 (.823) record with Haggins on the defensive line, and he was part of four bowl-winning teams. He earned Kodak, Walter Camp and UPI All-America honors as a senior in 1989. Following a three-year NFL career, he returned to Florida State, completed his degree and joined Bobby Bowden’s staff following the Seminoles’ 1993 national championship season.

Haggins and his wife, Robin, have one daughter, Amelia Grace.