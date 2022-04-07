Greene's homer lifts FSU baseball to walk-off victory against Stetson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Pinch hitter Jackson Greene hit a game-tying two-run home run in the ninth inning, and Jordan Carrion singled home Brett Roberts in the 12th inning as Florida State (17-11) tallied a 5-4 win over Stetson (16-12) Wednesday night at Dick Howser Stadium.

Carson Montgomery struck out a career-high 13 batters over 6.1 innings, the fourth Seminole starting pitcher this season with a 13-strikeout game.

Behind Montgomery, Jonah Scolaro, Jackson Baumeister, Davis Hare and Wyatt Crowell (2-0) added 12 strikeouts. FSU’s 25 strikeouts were one shy of the school record of 26, set last month over 17 innings against NC State.

Wednesday’s come-from-behind win snapped a five-game losing streak, one shy of the school record, and was FSU’s third walk-off win of the season.

FSU had three pinch-hitters in the game, and all three came through with timely at-bats – Isaiah Perry doubled to score Jaime Ferrer in the seventh inning and get FSU on the board; Brock Mathis grounded out to score Perry and make the score 3-2; and Greene hit his third home run of the season with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game.

The game, originally scheduled for 4:00 p.m., began at 7:00 after a three-hour lightning and tornado watch delay. When the game did start, Stetson struck first with a solo home run from Brandon Hylton, his third of the season.

Stetson starter Tanner Martin exited after hitting the first three Seminole batters of the second inning. Chris Gonzalez escaped the jam without allowing a run, striking out a batter and forcing an inning-ending double play.

The team’s remained locked in a 1-0 score until the seventh inning, when Montgomery allowed a walk and a single before giving way to Scolaro. The Hatters capitalized with an RBI double and an infield single for a 3-0 lead.

FSU was held without a hit until the sixth inning, when Logan Lacey dropped down a bunt single.

Stetson out-hit FSU, 11-7, and stranded 10 runners on base compared to FSU’s four.

Gonzalez and Austin Amaral combined to pitch 10.0 innings in relief of Martin. Rasesh Pandya (0-1) recorded two outs in the 12th inning before Carrion’s walk-off single. Roberts reached base earlier in the inning on an error and moved to second on Colton Vincent’s groundout.