Gilber Edmond joins Florida State football program from South Carolina

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State has added defensive lineman Gilber Edmond to its 2023 signing class, it was announced Thursday.

The Fort Pierce, Florida, native and transfer from South Carolina is the 26th announced member of FSU’s class.

“Gilber is a great addition to our program, and we are happy to welcome him back home to the state of Florida,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “He is a productive playmaker whose abilities are evident as soon as you turn on the tape. He brings tremendous potential and will be a great complement to the guys in our room while helping build championship-level competition and depth along the defensive line.”