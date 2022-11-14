Game time change for Florida State men's basketball game Monday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University athletics department announced Monday that the start time of its men's college basketball game Monday night against Troy University has changed.

The game will begin at 8 p.m. inside the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

The non-conference matchup was initially scheduled for a 7 p.m. start, but will begin at 8 p.m. and televised on the ACC Network to fill the television slot for the Northern Iowa at Virginia men's basketball game.

The University of Virginia men's basketball team was set to host Northern Iowa at 8 p.m., but the University of Virginia announced Monday that game was canceled.

The Associated Press reported Monday that authorities say the suspect in the shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three members of the University of Virginia football team had been taken into custody.

The suspect in the Sunday night shooting was identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

Two others were wounded in the shooting, which happened on a bus of students who were returning from an off-campus trip.

Classes at the University of Virginia were canceled Monday because of the incident Sunday night.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.