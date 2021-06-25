Gabby Carle set to represent Canada in Tokyo Olympics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — Current Seminole Gabby Carle and former Nole Casey (Short) Krueger are set to represent their respective countries as alternates in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Carle (Canada) has started all 77 games she has played in during her first four seasons in Tallahassee. She was a part of a defense that only allowed 13 goals in 2018 as the Seminoles shut out 16 of their opponents including four in the NCAA Tournament and two in the College cup as FSU went 20-4-3 and earned its second National Title. In 2020, Carle helped lead the Seminoles back to the National Championship game as the Seminoles shut out 11 of their 16 opponents, while only allowing eight goals all season. Carle has scored five goals and assisted on eight other in four seasons from her defensive position.

“It is always an honor to represent my country,” said Carle. “I look forward to helping the team reach the podium.”

Krueger (USA) played for four seasons in the Garnet and Gold (2008-09, 2010, 2012), playing in 81 games and starting in 70 of those. She scored seven goals and assisted on 18 others in her four seasons. In 2008, she was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team and a Soccer America Second-Team Freshman All-American. In 2010 and 2012 she was named to the All-ACC Second Team. During the four seasons in which she played, the Seminoles reached the Elite 8 three times and the College Cup in 2012.

Soccer begins action at the Olympics starting on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.