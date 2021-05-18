Future is bright for Florida State Soccer following National Championship loss

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The heartbreak from Florida State soccer’s national championship loss Monday night is slowly beginning to fade away. And although this team came up just short of a perfect season, this will be far from the last time you hear many of these girls names.

Whether they’re returning to FSU for the upcoming fall season or pursuing their professional career, the future of women’s soccer will be represented strongly by those who dawned the Garnet and Gold.

“These kids have played in a lot of big games in their lives and I’m sure they’re going to play a whole lot more big games. And as I will say to them when I have them and after the emotion is gone that these are great learning opportunities for them," Florida State head soccer coach Mark Krikorian said. "Some of those kids you’ll see featured at some point on the United States women’s national team and other national teams around the world."

