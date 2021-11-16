Fueled by win over Miami, Florida State focused on the future

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was emotional Monday morning talking about this team after their big win over rival Miami Saturday.

"They're a special group of guys who have stuck together, and it's pretty cool," he said before lowering his head for several moments.

This team looks to channel that emotion to this week's match-up against Boston College. Head coach Mike Norvell pointed out the players commitment. He admits there's still things they need to work on, but the proof is in the results. Their win Saturday was gritty, and it was big, as the Noles focus on what's ahead.

"There's still things we've taken opportunities to point back too and say we could've been better there," he said. "We could've been better handling this, but at the end of the day our kids believe and they're starting to see the value of what that mindset can be and what it can do for them. It does bring a competitive advantage to be able to achieve success."

Saturday's game at Boston College kicks off at noon.