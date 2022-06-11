FSU's Zabarino earns All-American first team honor in javelin at NCAA championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Sara Zabarino led the way for the Noles earning First-Team All-America honors in the javelin on the second day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore Thursday.

“I thought we competed really well today. We had a school record in the 4x100m relay and two No. 2 FSU all-time performances with Blessing and Sara. We have the opportunity to put it together and maybe get to top 10 or top 15 team performance on Saturday,” Head Coach Bob Braman said.

Zabarino shined under the bright lights of Hayward Field Thursday night.

Zabarino threw 55.61 meters on her third throw of the day to finish fifth. Zabarino now holds the top two marks in school history as she broke the school record at the ACC Outdoor Championships with a mark of 55.66m.

This is the first time Zabarino has earned First-Team All-America honors after she earned honorable mention last season in the event. Kelechi Nwanaga earned All-America status as well, as she finished 11th with a mark of 53.37m

The 4x100m relay began the night off with a bang with a record-breaking performance. Edidiong Odiong, Savy’on Toombs, Ka’Tia Seymour and Ashley Seymour combined to break the ACC record and the 29-year-old school record with a time of 42.78.

The Noles had the fifth-fastest time of the three heats and finished second in their heat to automatically qualify for the finals.

The finals will take place on Saturday at 5:32 p.m. on ESPN.

Odiong climbed the record books again in the 200m dash, but more importantly, she qualified for the finals in the event. Odiong ran a personal best 22.43 to finish as the sixth-best qualifier among the three heats. Odiong’s time is now No. 2 all-time in FSU history.

She will run for a national title at 7:07 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN.