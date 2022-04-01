FSU's Morgan Jones named women's college basketball All-American

A Florida State University women's basketball player was recognized for her play during the 2021-22 season.

Morgan Jones, a senior guard for the Seminoles, was selected to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Honorable Mention All-American team.

FSU athletics made the announcement Friday.

Jones earned All-American status for the second consecutive season.

According to FSU athletics, Jones averaged 13.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and shot 46 percent (154-of-335) from the floor last season. She also made 106 free throws in 2021-22, tied for the 20th-most in a single season at FSU.

Jones is also one of 21 All-Americans in Florida State women’s basketball’s history.

Overall, FSU boasts 39 All-America honors carried out by those 21 players.