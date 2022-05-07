FSU's Game 1 against N.C. State delayed in sixth inning

RALEIGH, N.C. — No. 3 Florida State’s (46-5) game against NC State (33-19) on Friday night was delayed in the sixth inning due to weather.

The game will be resumed at 1 PM Saturday, followed by game two of the series. Florida State took a 3-0 lead into the weather delay.

Florida State struck first for the 37th time this season with a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. Kalei Harding started things off with a one-out single to center field and that was backed up by a five-pitch walk of Mack Leonard. Devyn Flaherty then singled up the middle on the second pitch she saw to score Leonard.

It was Flaherty’s team-leading 57th hit of the season. Kaley Mudge gave the Noles a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning with a two-run home run, her third of the season. Chloe Culp came in and pinch hit for Josie Muffley and singled up the middle before Muffley reentered the game.

After fouling off three straight pitches, Mudge hit an absolute bomb over the scoreboard in right field to extend the Seminole lead.

Emma Wilson earned her ninth start of the season and pitched 1.1 innings allowing just one hit and no runs.

Danielle Watson entered in relief for the Noles and pitched 3.2 innings before the delay allowing two hits and no runs with five strikeouts.