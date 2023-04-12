FSU's Department of Arts announces new art exhibit 'be/longing'

Florida State University's Department of Art announced a new art exhibition produced by their 2023 Master of Fine Arts (MFA) graduating class.

The art exhibition, known as "be/longing", is set to feature several artists showcasing their work from different aspects. It will focus on their shared considerations of being in the state of longing regarding the diaspora, community and home.

A few artists of in the show include AnnaBrooke Greene, Camille Modesto, Nik rye, Chayse Sampy and Chansong Woo.

The exhibit will open Friday at 6 p.m. at 530 W Call St.

For more information, visitart.fsu.edu.