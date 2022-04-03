FSU's Beatrice Wallin Finishes T4 At Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, GA. (Seminoles.com) — Following consecutive birdies on holes 15 and 16, Florida State’s Beatrice Wallin was within one stroke of the lead at the Third Annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship at the famed Augusta National Golf Club. She finished the tournament at 1 under par on her final four holes of the championship and finished in a tie for fourth place in the final standings of the ANWA as she played on the grandest stage in the sport of golf for the third time in her career.

Wallin carded a 1-over par score of 73 in the final round and finished with a three round total of 217 (+1). She closed out her outstanding play just two strokes behind the Anna Davis, the individual champion. Wallin totaled three birdies (including two on her final four holes) and 11 holes scored a par in finishing with her score of 73. She carded scores of 73-71-73 and finished as one of six golfers on the field of 72 with a tournament score of 217 or better.

Wallin’s tied for fourth place finish allowed her to earn her third career top 10 finish in three appearances at the ANWA. She finished in a tie for fourth in 2022, a tie for seventh in 2019 and a tie for 10th in 2021. She is the only player in the history of the tournament to finish in the top-10 in each of the first three ANWA’s.

“The Augusta tournament was a lot of fun,” said Wallin. “It is a crazy atmosphere when you are on the course. It’s hard to not smile when people are cheering on you and screaming Go Noles! It’s a very special moment and I’m sad that I won’t be playing it again. But I’m also so happy and thankful that I had the opportunity to play it not only once but three times. I hope many more girls get the chance and the same experience I got from this week.”

Seminole Head Coach Amy Bond, who walked as part of Wallin’s large gallery throughout the tournament, could not have been more proud of the Seminoles’ All-American.

“Today was one of the most special days I have ever been a part of,” said Seminole Head Coach Amy Bond. “Bea smiled her way around Augusta National and played great! She came up a bit short but made it exciting. She represented herself, her family, Florida State, and Florida State Golf proudly! She also hit some unbelievable shots which was fun to watch.”