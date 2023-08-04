FSU Women's Hoops readies for first foreign trip since 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — ﻿Preparing for a big flight overseas, the FSU women's basketball team is gearing up for their first foreign trip since 2017.

"This is an amazing opportunity, privilege, experience, and I went on one of these when I was a player here at Florida State," said Florida State head women's basketball coach Brooke Wyckoff. "Not only do we get to go and explore another country, but it really is about bonding together as a team, and that’s perfect for the team we have, we have half the team is brand new, half the team are returners so it’s a great opportunity to be able to do that."

Looking to connect, and grow together, Florida State is preparing for an experience that they know they will remember, for a long time.

"I feel like it is very exciting, like I don’t think most of us have been on a foreign trip," said Florida State junior forward Makayla Timpson. "A couple of them have but it’ll just be good to just get to know one another outside of where we are from and everything, so we might connect even more, off in another country."

"There’s just so much packed into this, life experience, an experience with the team, and it just really opens ones eyes, to what is possible, you know what is out there," added Wyckoff. "That is what it did for me and that is just why I’m so excited that we get to do that."

Trips to Greece and Croatia will also provide a couple of games, so the Noles plan to make the most of their time on the floor.

"Most people don’t play the way that we play, so we are going to see how we compete with the girls overseas," added Timpson. "It’s going to be different and challenging but it’s going to be exciting to see where we fit."

So much to look forward too, and for Florida State, this journey is now less than a week away.

"As a staff, we are super ready and excited," added Wyckoff. "Because we know the amazing opportunity and experience that it is, and the players I think are really, really pumped as well."

The Noles are ready to take to the skies. They will leave on Saturday and come back to town on August 15th, and that first stop is Greece.