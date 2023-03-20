TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University women’s golf team had five athletes finish in the top 10 of the individual standings as FSU won the Florida State Match Up golf tournament Sunday at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club.

The host Seminoles, the No. 12 ranked team in NCAA Division I women’s golf, finished the three-day tournament by shooting even par 864.

According to FSU athletics, the Seminoles won the tournament for the fourth time in the tournament’s 10-year history.

FSU women’s golf team wins Florida State Match Up

Augusta was second as the Jaguars shot 25-over-par 889, while Kentucky was third in the 12-team field as the Wildcats shot 28-over-par 892.

FSU’s Lottie Woad, who shot under par for two of the three rounds of the tournament, won the individual tournament championship by shooting 4-under-par 212.

Tulane’s Carla Bernat was second as she shot 2-under-par 214, while Florida State’s Charlotte Heath and Jensen Castle placed tied for third as both shot 1-under-par 215 for the tournament.

FSU’s Amelia Williamson (fifth place), Kaylah Williams (sixth place) and Katherine Cook (tied for seventh place) - formerly of Thomasville's Brookwood School - all finished in the top 10 of the final individual tournament standings.

Up next, Florida State travels to Raleigh, North Carolina to compete in the North Carolina State Match Play Championship beginning April 3.