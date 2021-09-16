FSU Women’s Basketball announces 2021-22 ACC schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — Florida State Women’s Basketball’s 2021-22 Atlantic Coast Conference schedule has been announced, featuring another challenging 18-game slate that runs from Dec. 19, 2021-Feb. 27, 2022.

ACC women’s basketball will return to an 18-game conference schedule in 2021-22, after playing a 20-game league slate last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are no easy games in this league,” FSU Head Coach Sue Semrau said. “The amount of preparation you have to put in for each of these teams is endless. But that’s also what makes our conference so great – there’s a challenge every time you step on the court. We’re looking forward to another year of competing in the ACC. It’s the best conference in the country.”

Amongst the 18-game conference slate, the Seminoles will have 10 games that air on the ACC Network, as well as four on the league’s regional sports networks. FSU will enter the 2021-22 season with big expectations, already earning Top 20 marks in a few of the way-too-early polls offered by The Athletic and ESPNW.

FSU’s home conference schedule includes its ACC opener vs. Virginia Tech on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. on the ACC Network. FSU’s other home openers through Jan. 2022 include Clemson (Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. on ACC Network), Wake Forest (Jan. 9), Miami (Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. on RSN) and Virginia (Jan. 30 at Noon on RSN).

The remaining home opponents for the Seminoles in February are Notre Dame (Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. on the ACC Network) and a three-game home stretch vs. Boston College (Feb. 17), North Carolina (Feb. 20 at Noon on RSN) and Georgia Tech (Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. on the ACC Network).

On the road, FSU has a tough nine-game slate at Wake Forest (Dec. 30), Syracuse (Jan. 2), Georgia Tech (Jan. 13), Clemson (Jan. 23), Louisville (Jan. 27), NC State (Feb. 3), Duke (Feb. 10), Miami (Feb. 13) and Pitt (Feb. 27).

FSU’s two-time opponents in the ACC this season will include Miami, Clemson and Georgia Tech.

All 135 ACC regular-season conference games will be available through the ESPN family of networks, including ACC Network, the conference’s Regional Sports Networks (RSN) or ACC Network Extra.

Seventy-six regular-season games, including 59 conference games, are set to be televised by ACC Network and an additional nine games will air on other ESPN networks. New for this season, ACCN’s Sunday coverage includes five quadruple headers in addition to nine Thursday night doubleheaders.

Headlined by six Sunday afternoon doubleheaders and five Thursday evening doubleheaders, 24 league games will be broadcast on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks (RSN). Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Indiana, MASN, NESN and YES Network are the regional television partners (RSN) for this season.

The 2022 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be held March 2-6 at Greensboro Coliseum for the 22nd time in the last 23 years.

The Seminoles have become mainstays of success in the conference over the years, owning an 82-32 record in ACC play over the last seven seasons. They join only Louisville and Notre Dame as ACC teams that have made the NCAA Tournament in 15 of the last 16 seasons.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season can be purchased by visiting Seminoles.com.