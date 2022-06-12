FSU Track and Field: Odiong and 4x100m Relay Wrap Up NCAA Outdoor Championships with Podium Finishes

EUGENE, ORE. (Seminoles.com) — Edidiong Odiong and the 4x100m relay of Odiong, Savy’on Toombs, Ka’Tia Seymour and Ashley Seymour each posted podium finishes on the final day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

The new ACC and school record holders finished fifth in the finals of the 4x100m relay with a time of 43.18. This is the fourth-straight year that the Noles have earned First-Team All-America status in the event.

Odiong picked up her third All-America performance of the week in the 200m dash. Odiong finished seventh in the event with a time of 22.70 to end her career with the Seminoles

Amani Heaven concluded her fabulous season in the discus with a 16th-place finish with a throw 52.24m. This outdoor season, Heaven became a first-time scorer at the ACC Outdoor Championships with a runner-up finish at the championships. She also became a first time qualifier for these NCAA Outdoor Championships and is just the 11th Nole in school history to earn All-America status in the event.

Overall, the women ended the meet with 10 points and 24th in the team standings. The women tabbed six first or second team All-America performances while the men had nine first and second team All-America performances.

Florida State All-Americans

Men

First-Team All-Americans

Trey Cunningham (110m Hurdles)

Jeremiah Davis (Long Jump; Triple Jump)

Isaac Grimes (Long Jump)

Jo’Vaughn Martin (100m Dash)

Adriaan Wildschutt (10,000m run)

Second-Team All-Americans

Ahmed Muhumed (5000m run)

Adriaan Wildschutt (5000m run)

4x100m Relay (Taylor Banks, Amir Willis, Don’dre Swint, Jo’Vaughn Martin

4x400m Relay (Alex Collier, Sean Watkins Jr., James Rivera, DaeQwan Butler

Honorable Mention

Taylor Banks (100m Dash)

Jacore Irving (Triple Jump)

Women’s All-Americans

First-Team All-Americans

Edidiong Odiong (200m Dash)

Sara Zabarino (Javelin)

4x100m Relay (Edidiong Odiong, Savy’on Toombs, Ka’Tia Seymour, Ashley Seymour)

Second-Team All-Americans

Amani Heaven (Discus)

Kelechi Nwanaga (Javelin)

Edidiong Odiong (100m Dash)