FSU to host regional round of NCAA Division I softball national tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State softball team will host a regional tournament to begin the 2023 NCAA Division I softball national tournament.

The Seminoles (50-8) won the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) tournament championship Saturday for an automatic bid to compete in the NCAA tournament.

FSU is the No. 3 overall seed in the 64-team field. FSU will host the Tallahassee Regional to begin play in the national tournament Friday.

FSU will play Marist (29-28) Friday at 4 p.m. Marist is the champion of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) this season.

South Carolina (37-20) and Central Florida (39-19) are the other teams in the regional. South Carolina and UCF will play Friday at 7 p.m. to begin regional action.

South Carolina was selected to the national tournament as an at-large team, while Central Florida earned a bid to the national tournament as the champion of the American Athletic Conference.

The regional is double elimination format.

Within the regional, FSU is the No. 1 seed, while South Carolina, UCF and Marist are number 2, 3, 4 seeds respectively.