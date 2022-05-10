FSU sweeps Atlantic Coast Conference softball weekly awards

Florida State pitcher, Kathryn Sandercock and third baseman Sydney Sherrill were named ACC Players of the Week.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the awards Tuesday.

Sandercock earned her third ACC Pitcher of the Week honor while Sherrill earned her first this season.

Sandercock went 2-0 last week with wins over No. 11 Florida and NC State. She threw a complete-game two-hitter while allowing just one run against the Gators on Wednesday, helping the Seminoles sweep the Gators for the first time since 2006.

Sandercock tossed seven innings across two games against NC State and allowed just four hits and just one unearned run. She finished the week with a 0.50 ERA and improved to 26-1 on the season.

Sherrill, who was just named the NFCA’s National Player of the Week, was 7-for-15 (.467) last week with four home runs, five runs scored, two doubles and six RBI. She also tallied a 1.400 slugging percentage with a .500 on-base percentage.

The Moore, Oklahoma, native broke a Florida State record with three home runs in game two of the series against the Wolfpack, hitting one to left field, center field and right field.

She recorded at least one hit in every game and was perfect defensively.

NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

The recognition did not stop there for Sherrill as she was named the NFCA National Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Sherrill was 7-for-15 last week with four home runs and two doubles with six RBI and five runs scored.

In game two against N.C. State, Sherrill hit three home runs, breaking the Florida State single-game home run record.

Her three home runs were a part of a record-breaking seven home runs as a team.