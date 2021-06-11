FSU softball team arrives home after championship series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State Softball team returned to Tallahassee after competing in the three-game National Championship.

The No. 10-nationally seeded FSU Softball team fell to top-seeded Oklahoma, 5-1 on Thursday.

The series may not have ended the way Florida State fans were hoping for; however, the garnet and gold support were out in full swing to welcome the Seminoles back.

Just a look at some of the fans after the Seminoles landed today. Really cool seeing the young players interact with the National Runners up. @abc27 pic.twitter.com/5jpzzxdleT — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) June 11, 2021

After fighting their way out of the loser bracket, FSU went toe to toe with the number one team in the nation and found themselves one win away from national title number two in program history.

