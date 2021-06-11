Watch
FSU softball team arrives home after championship series

Posted at 2:08 PM, Jun 11, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State Softball team returned to Tallahassee after competing in the three-game National Championship.

The No. 10-nationally seeded FSU Softball team fell to top-seeded Oklahoma, 5-1 on Thursday.

The series may not have ended the way Florida State fans were hoping for; however, the garnet and gold support were out in full swing to welcome the Seminoles back.

After fighting their way out of the loser bracket, FSU went toe to toe with the number one team in the nation and found themselves one win away from national title number two in program history.

