FSU Softball falls to North Carolina 5-1

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (seminoles.com) — The fourth-ranked Florida State softball team (38-5) fell to North Carolina (22-21) 5-1 in Chapel Hill on Saturday afternoon to even the series. The rubber match takes place tomorrow at noon on the ACC Network Extra.

The Seminoles struck first in the first inning after a sacrifice fly by Devyn Flaherty scored Sydney Sherrill. Sherrill reached base with a single to second base and got all the way to third after a single by Mack Leonard and a fielder’s choice.

North Carolina retaliated with three runs in the second inning. Destiny Middleton reached on an error with one out then Kiannah Pierce put runners on first and second with a ball hit to the shortstop. Alex Brown then hit a bases-clearing triple to give the Tar Heels a 2-1 lead. A Sara Jubas single gave UNC a 3-1 lead after two innings.

UNC scored one more run in the third inning. Bri Stubbs led off the inning with a walk and advanced to third after a Kianna Jones single. Pierce then singled back to the pitcher to score Stubbs.

The Tar Heels earned their fifth and final run of the game on a leadoff home run to center field by Jubas in the sixth inning.

Danielle Watson started in the circle for the Noles and allowed four runs on six hits with two strikeouts in four innings of work. Mack Leonard entered to pitch with one runner on in the fifth inning and recorded four strikeouts in one inning as the Tar Heels left the bases loaded. Leonard finished the game with a season-high five strikeouts in just two innings as she allowed just two hits and one run.

UP NEXT

The final game of the series against North Carolina is tomorrow at 12 PM. The game is on ACCNX. Links to the broadcast and the live stats can be found on the softball schedule page on Seminoles.com.