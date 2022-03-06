FSU Softball falls for first time in 2022 season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — A high-scoring outing by the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-7) led to the first loss of the season for the third-ranked Seminoles (19-1). After clinching the series yesterday, Florida State lost game three 7-5.

After Pitt took a 1-0 lead in the first thanks to an RBI Double by Sarah Seamans, the Seminoles responded with a four-run first inning. Kaley Mudge got the Seminoles started with a double to lead off the game and Michaela Edenfield tied the game 1-1 for the Seminoles with an RBI single that left the bases loaded. With one out in the inning, Jahni Kerr hit what should’ve been a routine fielder’s choice, but an errant throw by the Panthers allowed both Edenfield and Kalei Harding to score, giving the Seminoles a 3-1 lead.

After the throwing error put the Seminoles up, they were not finished in the first inning as Sydney Sherrill grounded out but got an RBI in the process to score Devin Flaherty and make the score 4-1 after the first inning.

The Seminoles only scored one more run and only had three more hits the rest of the way. Pittsburgh had three separate two-run home runs, one by Kayla Lane in the top of the second to make the score 4-3, one by Cami Compson to make the score 5-4 and one by Katlyn Pavlick in the top of the sixth to make it 7-5.

In the fifth inning, the Seminoles tied the game at five after Flaherty made it to first on a fielder’s choice. She stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error on the same play. With Flaherty on third, Kerr stepped up to bat and zipped a double to left field tying the game for the Seminoles.

The Seminoles have their next two games at home against Furman on Tuesday, March 8th for Facility and Staff appreciation day, and against Holy Cross on Wednesday, March 9th for Food Pantry Day. The Seminoles' next ACC series is next weekend when the Seminoles travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech.