FSU softball earns two wins to begin Dugout Club Classic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State softball team earned wins against Massachusetts and Colgate during the opening day of the Dugout Club Classic Friday on JoAnne Graf Field at the Seminole Softball Complex.

Florida State 8, UMass 0 (5 innings): The Seminoles (16-3) earned the win in five innings via the run rule against the Minutewomen (3-8).

Florida State’s Kaley Mudge went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI, while Devyn Flaherty and Hallie Wacaser each had two hits and two RBI in the win.

Kathryn Sandercock got the start in the circle for FSU and went four innings, gave up two hits, no earned runs and posted four strikeouts to secure her fifth win of the season.

Makenna Reid pitched an inning in relief for the Seminoles.

Florida State 9, Colgate 1 (6 innings): FSU (17-3) earned the win against the Raiders (6-9) in six innings via the run rule Friday.

Katie Dack led the Seminoles offensively as she went 2-for-2 with a home run a run scored and three RBI, while Flaherty had a hit with two RBI in the win.

Jillian Herbst had an RBI hit for the Raiders.

Mack Leonard got the start in the circle and pitched three innings, gave up two hits, an earned run and posted five strikeouts, while Madi Balk pitched an inning, allowed one hit, posted two strikeouts and did not give up a run to earn the win.

FSU played Georgia Southern and Colgate Saturday.