FSU Soccer takes on rival Florida on Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — The No. 1 Florida State soccer team (4-0) hosts Florida (0-3-1) on Thursday, September 2 at 7 pm.

SERIES HISTORY VS. FLORIDA

Thursday’s meeting between the Seminoles and the Gators will be the 27th meeting between the two programs. Since the first match-up in 1995, the teams are tied 13-13 in the series. Florida State is 6-6 at home against Florida.

The last time the two teams met was in 2019 at home in front of 3,154 fans. Florida State won 2-1 in thrilling fashion. Florida had the advantage going into halftime after a goal in the 53rd minute. Florida State went on to score two unanswered goals in the second half.

The first FSU goal came from Kristen McFarland just four minutes into the half. Yujie Zhao followed up with a goal in the 71st minute assisted by Jaelin Howell. The Seminoles held their lead when Brooke Bollinger came off the bench to save a PK in the 80th minute after Caroline Jeffers was sent off with a red card. Playing down a woman, the Seminoles denied the Gators any chance to tie the game in the final 10 minutes.

BEATA OLSSON FACES PREVIOUS SCHOOL

Sophomore forward Beata Olsson is playing in her first season at Florida State after transferring from Florida. At Florida, she led the team with seven goals during the 2019 spring season. Currently, Olsson is tied for first in team goals with two goals.

DEFENSIVE SPECIALISTS

Three of four members on Florida State’s starting backline have played every minute of the season so far. Lauren Flynn, Kirsten Pavlisko, Gabby Carle and Emily Madril have helped lead the Seminoles to a perfect 4-0 start, allowing only one goal against Colorado. Pavlisko and Gabby Carle have also scored one goal each while playing defense.

Thursday’s game against Florida is broadcasted on ACCNX. All broadcast links can be found on the soccer schedule page of seminoles.com.